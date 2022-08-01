×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Adidas Collaborates With Thebe Magugu on Inclusive Sportswear Range

Eye

JLo Turns Up the Heat in Capri Performing at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala

Fashion

Prada’s Latest Timecapsule NFT Comes With Chance to Attend a Runway Show

Dee Ocleppo to Open Pop-up in Mykonos

The pop-up features Ocleppo's handbags, footwear and cashmere crewneck T-shirts, along with special limited-edition designs from beachwear brand, Melissa Odabash.

Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger
Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger Courtesy

Dee Ocleppo will open a pop-up shop at The Alchemist, a boutique in the heart of Chora in Mykonos, Greece, on Aug. 5.

The 1,500-square-foot pop-up will be celebrated with a special opening cocktail event at 9 p.m. Friday and will remain open throughout the summer season.

The shop features a selection of spring 2022 styles, including the Barolo bucket bag, Bey leather lace-ups, Helen flat and Capri-style sandals, along with bestselling Pandora pumps and Dizzy logo mules in shades of ivory, cream, nude, as well as sky blue and metallic silver.

Dee Ocleppo's Barolo bag.
Dee Ocleppo’s Barolo bag. courtesy shot.

A selection of cashmere crewneck T-shirts with the signature embroidered initial and silk palm-print pajamas will be offered alongside special limited-edition designs from collaborations with beachwear brand, Melissa Odabash.

Prices at the pop-up range from $205 to $615.

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos
Bey leather lace-up sandal in silver. courtesy shot.

“Mykonos is a most magnificent island,” Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger said. “It’s near impossible to not get swept away in the white-washed buildings and the way the sky meets the sea. It’s magical and almost mythical. There is a vibrancy that resides across the culture and I couldn’t imagine a more remarkable background in which to present my collections, which are built around color, comfort and classics for every day.”

Since launching her Milan-based namesake brand in 2012, the Italian leather goods have been worn by such celebrities as Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Olivia Palermo and Pippa Middleton.

In 2017, the Dee Ocleppo brand became partner and co-owner with ABG of Judith Leiber, where Ocleppo serves as creative director and global ambassador to the house.

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Hot Summer Bags

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dee Ocleppo Reveals Pop-up in Mykonos

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad