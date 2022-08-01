Dee Ocleppo to Open Pop-up in Mykonos

Dee Ocleppo will open a pop-up shop at The Alchemist, a boutique in the heart of Chora in Mykonos, Greece, on Aug. 5.

The 1,500-square-foot pop-up will be celebrated with a special opening cocktail event at 9 p.m. Friday and will remain open throughout the summer season.

The shop features a selection of spring 2022 styles, including the Barolo bucket bag, Bey leather lace-ups, Helen flat and Capri-style sandals, along with bestselling Pandora pumps and Dizzy logo mules in shades of ivory, cream, nude, as well as sky blue and metallic silver.

A selection of cashmere crewneck T-shirts with the signature embroidered initial and silk palm-print pajamas will be offered alongside special limited-edition designs from collaborations with beachwear brand, Melissa Odabash.

Prices at the pop-up range from $205 to $615.

Bey leather lace-up sandal in silver. courtesy shot.

“Mykonos is a most magnificent island,” Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger said. “It’s near impossible to not get swept away in the white-washed buildings and the way the sky meets the sea. It’s magical and almost mythical. There is a vibrancy that resides across the culture and I couldn’t imagine a more remarkable background in which to present my collections, which are built around color, comfort and classics for every day.”

Since launching her Milan-based namesake brand in 2012, the Italian leather goods have been worn by such celebrities as Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Olivia Palermo and Pippa Middleton.

In 2017, the Dee Ocleppo brand became partner and co-owner with ABG of Judith Leiber, where Ocleppo serves as creative director and global ambassador to the house.