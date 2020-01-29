Delivering Good, which provides disaster and poverty relief with new product donations from companies in the fashion, home and children’s industries, has named four new members to its board of directors. This brings the total number of board members to 36.

The new members are Vince Adams, chief financial officer for Banana Republic; Stacy Berns, founder and president of Berns Communications; Todd Everett, who has 20 years executive leadership experience in supply chain, transportation and logistics at companies such as Intel Corp., Newgistics and Pitney Bowes, and Hebe Schecter, chief executive officer of Kaltex North America and president of Kaltex America. The Kaltex divisions are part of Grupo Kaltex, one of the largest textile manufacturing companies in the world, headquartered in Mexico City.

“Contributing to the social good has become more important than ever within the retail industry, and these new board members will bring specific, useful experience to our leadership as we implement our strategic vision plan over the next few years and continue to help people in the most need,” said Andrea Weiss, chairwoman of Delivering Good. “These executives will add to our deep bench of industry expertise in the key areas of retail apparel, marketing and communications, apparel and home manufacturing, and distribution and operations, as well as adding geographic diversity to our board.”

Lisa Gurwitch, president and chief executive officer of Delivering Good, added that this year marks the 35th anniversary of the organization. “Donating new merchandise provides these companies with a simple and effective way to help millions of kids, adults and families in need,” she said.