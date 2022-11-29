×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

At Gucci, Personal Vision, Business Opportunities at Crossroads

Business

Black Friday Weekend Gives Retailers Hope, No Guarantees on Days Ahead

Fashion

Couturier Renato Balestra Dies at 98

Delivering Good Receives $100,000 Grant From Aerie Real Foundation

American Eagle Outfitters' Unsubscribed brand will also donate 25 percent of sales on Giving Tuesday.

Aerie teams up with Delivering Good.
Aerie Real Foundation gives $100,000 grant to Delivering Good. courtesy shot.

On Giving Tuesday, Delivering Good said it received a $100,000 grant from the Aerie Real Foundation to help build the confidence of women impacted by poverty and tragedy. The grant will enable Delivering Good to distribute the more than $1 million worth of merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers.

In addition, American Eagle Outfitters’ brand, Unsubscribed, will also donate 25 percent of Giving Tuesday sales to Delivering Good.

“AEO and Aerie have a long history of supporting Delivering Good and we’re honored to continue partnering with the organization to make the world a more positive place by inspiring and building confidence in women,” said Jennifer Foyle, president, executive creative director, American Eagle and Aerie. “When you look good, you feel good, and we’re thrilled to help provide new clothing to those in need, while furthering the #AerieReal movement and empowering women to love themselves, inside and out.”

Since 2019, AEO, its brand and customers have donated more than $1.1 million to Delivering Good, in addition to merchandise to support unhoused and underprivileged youth. The latest grant from the Aerie Real Foundation builds on AEO’s long history of supporting the organization’s mission and follows Aerie’s recent donation of more than 150 cartons of new merchandise to the nonprofit.

“Delivering Good is in a special situation, as we operate at the intersection of social impact and environmental responsibility, ensuring clothing and other products are donated to people who need them rather than being discarded,” said Matthew Fasciano, Delivering Good’s president and chief executive officer. “We’re so grateful for our longstanding partnership with AEO and its brands and to be chosen as an Aerie Real Foundation’s Signature Grant recipient, which will help us continue to positively impact people’s lives, while also giving retail companies an opportunity to donate products and operate more sustainably.”

This past October, AEO and Aerie launched the Aerie Real Foundation to build confidence in women, foster and inclusive community and protect the planet. The first recipient was NEDA (National Eating Disorders Association), which also received a $100,000 grant to fund the organization’s Campus Warriors program on more than 70 college campuses, and its body acceptance workshops.

Delivering Good provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed more than $2 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books and other consumer products through its network of more than 1,000 community partners.

