Delivering Good Seeks New Merchandise from Industry to Support Victims of Wildfires in Maui

Delivering Good, which provides people impacted by poverty, disaster and other tragedies with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers, is preparing a response to support the victims of the wildfire that has devastated parts of Maui.

The nonprofit organization is ramping up its operations to ensure the group is ready to act as soon as the situation in Maui stabilizes. The team is working to identify the best partners to help get and distribute donated merchandise on the ground in Maui as soon as possible.

While the situation is still in flux with many areas either unreachable or with restricted access due to emergency rescue efforts, the charity’s experience has shown that essentials such as underwear, socks, T-shirts, children’s clothing, diapers and baby wipes are some of the items that are most needed during the early recovery period.

Delivering Good is accepting donations of new merchandise and funds to support its relief efforts. Financial gifts are critically needed, the group says, and are tax deductible. Donations are 100 percent tax deductible and can be made at give.delivering-good.org.

Companies with merchandise to donate should contact Delivering Good’s product procurement department at donateproduct@delivering-good.org. Their team can accept donations and facilitate the transport to Maui.

“Delivering Good provides companies with a simple way to connect their generosity with those who are dealing with tremendous loss right now,” said Matthew Fasciano, Delivering Good president and chief executive officer. “With our long history of responding to disasters in places like Haiti, Puerto Rico, Ukraine and throughout the continental U.S., Delivering Good has developed the expertise to provide support for individuals and families in times of crisis. We know how to work with the right partners to get the right supplies, to the right place when they are most needed.”