×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger’s Homecoming

Business

CEO Michael Buckley on True Religion’s Past, Present and Future

Fashion

Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate of Honorees for Annual Gala

Among the honorees is Stephen Sadove, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Stephen Sadove
Stephen Sadove Michael Priest

Delivering Good has revealed its 2022 slate of honorees for its annual fundraising event. The evening will celebrate leadership and excellence in fashion, finance and those serving their communities.

The gala will be held on Nov. 2 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

The Lifetime Achievement Award wil be awarded to Stephen I. Sadove, retired chairman and chief executive officer of Saks Inc. Todd Kahn, chief executive officer and brand president of Coach, will receive the Vanguard Award.

Todd Kahn

Nicole Pullen Ross, partner, New York Private Wealth Management Region Head, head of sports and entertainment solutions at Goldman Sachs, will receive the Impact Award.

Related Galleries

The Innovation Award will be awarded to Tackle Tomorrow, accepted by Charles Haley, president, and Clifford Fischer, board chairman.

The event will be co-chaired by Carole Postal, Delivering Good board member and president of Spotlight Licensing, and Ken Downing, Delivering Good board member and creative director at Halston. Downing will also serve as the host and emcee of the evening, which will feature a cocktail reception followed by a dinner program focusing on purpose, recognition and entertainment.

Delivering Good, a nonprofit organization, provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed over $2 billion on new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners.

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Hot Summer Bags

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad