Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate of Honorees for Annual Gala

Delivering Good has revealed its 2022 slate of honorees for its annual fundraising event. The evening will celebrate leadership and excellence in fashion, finance and those serving their communities.

The gala will be held on Nov. 2 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

The Lifetime Achievement Award wil be awarded to Stephen I. Sadove, retired chairman and chief executive officer of Saks Inc. Todd Kahn, chief executive officer and brand president of Coach, will receive the Vanguard Award.

Todd Kahn

Nicole Pullen Ross, partner, New York Private Wealth Management Region Head, head of sports and entertainment solutions at Goldman Sachs, will receive the Impact Award.

The Innovation Award will be awarded to Tackle Tomorrow, accepted by Charles Haley, president, and Clifford Fischer, board chairman.

The event will be co-chaired by Carole Postal, Delivering Good board member and president of Spotlight Licensing, and Ken Downing, Delivering Good board member and creative director at Halston. Downing will also serve as the host and emcee of the evening, which will feature a cocktail reception followed by a dinner program focusing on purpose, recognition and entertainment.

Delivering Good, a nonprofit organization, provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed over $2 billion on new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners.