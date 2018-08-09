Delivering Good (formerly K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers) will honor five industry leaders at its annual gala fund-raiser Nov. 7 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

They are Haim Dabah, founder, chief giving officer, Kidbox and managing partner, HDS Capital; Gabriel Hamani, chief executive officer of BHI; Annette Repasch, group vice president of softlines, Meijer, Inc.; Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and ceo, Authentic Brands Group; and Nick Woodhouse, president and chief marketing officer of Authentic Brands Group.

The event co-chairs are David Greenstein, ceo, Himatsingka America, Inc., and Haresh Tharani, chairman, Tharanco Group.

Cocktails begin at 6 p.m., and the dinner and awards are at 7 p.m.

The 2018 gala focuses on the millions of children and families that Delivering Good helps each year. Delivering Good solicits new product donations from hundreds of companies in the fashion, home and children’s industries to help youth, adults and families facing poverty and disaster each year. Since 1985, the charity has distributed over $1.6 billion of donated product through their network of community partners.

Gala tables start at $15,000 and a limited number of individual tickets are available at $1,500. There are also several opportunities for corporate or brand sponsorship at the gala.