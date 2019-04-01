Delivering Good has selected its honorees for the annual Women of Inspiration fundraiser on June 12. The event takes place at the Pierre Hotel in New York.

The luncheon will honor Lece Lohr, president of Justice, a subsidiary of Ascena Retail Group, Inc., and Maria Montano, president and chief executive officer of Gerber Childrenswear.

There will be a special luncheon tribute to the legacy of Edyth Bush of The Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation, which has played a key role at the state and local levels to develop leadership in the nonprofit sector and to address the most pressing community needs. It is a longtime supporter of Delivering Good.

Jennifer Dulski, head of groups and community at Facebook, and the author of “Purposeful: Are You a Manager or a Movement Starter?,” will be the featured speaker.

The luncheon’s host will be Thomas P. Farley, an etiquette expert, speaker and author who is known as Mister Manners and writes the “What Manners Most” newsletter.

Luncheon tickets are $375 and tables start at $7,500.

Since 1985, the charity has distributed over $1.8 billion of donated product through its network of community partners.