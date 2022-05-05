Delivering Good Slates 15th Annual Women of Inspiration Luncheon for June 8

Delivering Good will hold its 15th annual Women of Inspiration luncheon on June 8 at The Pierre hotel in New York.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the luncheon will honor four women from the fashion industry. A portion of the funds raised from this year’s event will go to support those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

The honorees are Natasha Fishman, chief communications officer and executive vice president of marketing at Authentic Brands Group; Jordana Guimaraes, cofounder of Fashinnovation and author of “It Can Be You”; Donna Noce Colaco, executive chairwoman and chief executive officer of Matilda Jane Clothing, and Jen Sidary, CEO and founder of Angelforfashion.com.

The event is co-chaired by Carole Postal, Delivering Good board member and president of Spotlight Licensing, and Amber Mundinger, Delivering Good associate council co-chair, and chief operating officer and head of strategic partnerships at Artists Den Entertainment.

Tijana Ibrahimovic, journalist and founder of Pop Style TV, will be the emcee for the event.

“We have an exciting lineup of accomplished women as honorees this year and given current world events, we are especially pleased to highlight the Ukrainian fashion industry through the involvement of Jen Sidary,” said Postal. “A portion of funds raised through the event will go to support Ukraine-related relief efforts.”

Delivering Good, a nonprofit organization, provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed more than $2 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners.

Tickets can be purchased through delivering-good.org.

