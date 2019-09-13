This year’s Delivering Good annual gala, which will be held Nov. 6 at The Ziegfeld in New York, will bestow four new awards.

They are the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be given to Rose Marie Bravo, CBE and former chief executive officer of Burberry; the Vanguard Award, which will given to Daniel R. Milberg, president, Milberg Factors, Inc.; Company of Change will be awarded to Shinola, and the Delivering Good Impact Award will go to the One Million Pairs of Socks Campaign honoring almost six million socks donated and distributed to date.

The event co-chairs are David Greenstein, chief executive officer of Wonder Brands, and Kenneth Ohashi, president, international and retail, Authentic Brands Group LLC.

This year’s gala will focus on the concept of new beginnings for the millions of people the charity helps each year. The event’s social media hashtag will be #DGReset.

Cocktails take place at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and awards at 7 p .m.

Tickets and tables are available through DGGala@sequence-events.com. Gala tables start at $20,000 and individual tickets will be available for $3,000.

Since the charity’s inception, it has provided over $2 billion of new products to support individuals, children and families impacted by disaster and poverty.