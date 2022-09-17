Della Valle Family Donating 1M Euros to Italy’s Marche Region

HELPING OUT: The Della Valle family is donating one million euros to the Marche region, which has been hard hit by devastating floods, leaving at least 10 people dead, 50 injured and hundreds of people forced to leave their homes.

Heavy rain began to lash the coastal city of Ancona and its nearby towns on Thursday afternoon, with streets turning into rivers.

The Della Valles on Saturday also appealed for more help from other industries “to support and help in every possible way the people and the territories” at this tragic moment.

Tod’s is based in the region, in Brancadoro, near Civitanova Marche, and the Della Valles have for years been supportive of the territory.

In 2016 they acquired around 54,000 square feet of land in Arquata del Tronto, in the Marche region, reportedly investing 1 million euros, to build a new factory to support Central Italy’s area, which was hit by a deadly earthquake that year and inaugurated in 2017.

They have supported a range of projects and initiatives with a cultural and social bent.

Over the years Tod’s has earmarked 1 percent of its net profit to activities to support the territory, especially projects geared at underprivileged families.

Tod’s most public effort to support the country has been the restoration of the Colosseum in Rome, which in 2010 was revealed as a 25-million-euro investment.

The Della Valles have long made social sustainability a key responsibility for their company and through their own personal investments

Diego and Andrea Della Valle, chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of Tod’s SpA, in 2020 said they were waiving their salaries for the year and that the company would not distribute any dividends in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.