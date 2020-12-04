CONCRETE HELP: The first donations from the fund established by the Della Valle brothers and the Italian Civil Protection to support families of health personnel killed by COVID-19 were distributed on Friday.

As reported, the “Sempre con Voi [Always With You]” fund was created in April, when the Della Valle family allocated 5 million euros for the cause, making a donation also on behalf of the employees of the Tod’s SpA, which comprises the Tod’s, Hogan, Fay and Roger Vivier brands.

So far the fund has raised more than 11.5 million euros, which will aid about 260 families. In particular, with the first round of transfers, 2.16 million euros were distributed to the bank accounts of 60 families of doctors, nurses and health care workers who perished in the fight against the coronavirus in the spring.

As of Dec. 4, in Italy 228 doctors and 50 nursing personnel have died after being struck by COVID-19, according to the categories’ respective associations.

Grants were distributed according to different criteria, taking into account the composition of the family units, prioritizing the more numerous ones and those comprising elderly members and people with disabilities.

In general, the fund will assign a onetime grant of 15,000 euros a person, for a total of 55,000 euros a family. In case of family units comprising elderly members and ones with disabilities, an additional sum of 5,000 euros will be granted for each of these people, while for nucleus with one family member the allowance will be raised to 25,000 euros.

“I would like to thank all those who, [by supporting] ‘Sempre con Voi,’ wanted to give a demonstration of generosity and great solidarity, key elements to overcome this difficult moment,” said Diego Della Valle in a statement.

As reported, earlier this year Diego and Andrea Della Valle, chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of Tod’s SpA, revealed they were waiving their remunerations for the year 2020 and that the company will not distribute any dividends in light of the global health emergency.

According to an online document on the Tod’s site, in 2019 Diego Della Valle’s salary amounted to around 1.8 million euros, while that of his brother totaled around 1.3 million euros. The Della Valle family is the main shareholder in the group, controlling a 71 percent stake.