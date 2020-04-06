MORE HELP FROM THE DELLA VALLES: The Della Valle family has allocated 5 million euros to support the family members of health personnel who lost their lives in the fight against the coronavirus. “Their selflessness and courage will forever be an example to all of us,” said the Della Valles in a statement.

The donation was made also on behalf of the employees of Tod’s Group, which comprises the Tod’s, Hogan, Fay and Roger Vivier brands.

The administration of the fund, called “Sempre con Voi [Always With You]” will be entrusted to the Civil Protection, “which we thank for the immense work it does every day in the fight against the virus.”

As reported last week, brothers Diego and Andrea Della Valle, chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of Tod’s SpA revealed they are waiving their remunerations for the year 2020 and the company will not distribute any dividends in light of the progressive worsening globally of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to an online document on the Tod’s site, in 2019 Diego Della Valle’s salary amounted to around 1.8 million euros, while that of his brother totaled around 1.3 million euros. The Della Valle family is the main shareholder in the group, controlling a 71 percent stake.

The destination of 1 percent of consolidated net income, which corresponded to 456,588 euros based on 2019 figures and channeled every year to pursue solidarity projects, was confirmed.

As of April 4, in Italy 80 doctors and 25 nursing personnel have died after being struck by COVID-19, according to the categories’ respective associations.

In the country, at least 128,948 citizens have been infected as of April 5. Of these, 15,887 have died. This past weekend saw the lowest number of deaths since March 19, according to the Civil Protection. There has also been a 0.4 percent drop in the number of patients in intensive care. “The curve has started to drop and the number of deaths is also beginning to decrease,” according to the president of the Istituto superiore di Sanità Silvio Brusaferro. “We should start thinking of the second phase if these figures are confirmed.” However, he continued to urge citizens to stay home. The lockdown in Italy has been extended to April 13. The government is expected to indicate future developments over the next few days.