Delvaux will bring its partnership with the Magritte Foundation Stateside, mounting an in-store exhibit of five René Magritte works that have not yet been seen publicly.

The show, opening Tuesday, is a brand-building exercise, according to Delvaux chief executive officer Jean-Marc Loubier. The Belgian leather goods firm opened its first U.S. store in January, and is interested in building local goodwill through experiential pop-ups in the shop.

Loubier said that Magritte enthusiasts not interested in purchasing a bag are still welcome to come view the works. “We are not arrogant, we are always welcoming people,” Loubier said. “We want people to discover us, our universe. The moment people come to us and enjoy, they have a good memory so they can come back or tell a friend. We want to be appreciated here long-term, that is the development we are doing.”

The Magritte works will be on view until May 24. To mark the occasion, Delvaux has released a new collection of Magritte-inspired accessories — a motif the brand has been working with and evolving over the past few years. Small leather goods and a men’s travel bag bear the artist’s famous rendering of a cloudy sky.