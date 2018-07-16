MIDTOWN BOUND: Delvaux is gearing up to enter the U.S. retail market.

In mid-October, the Belgian luxury handbag label will open its first North American flagship in a Manhattan prime location.

As revealed by Jean-Marc Loubier, president and chief executive officer of First Heritage Brands, which controls Delvaux, Robert Clergerie and Sonia Rykiel, the handbag brand will occupy the prestigious space at the corner of New York’s Fifth Avenue and 59th street, previously housing art and antique dealer A La Vieille Russie. This last remained in the neighborhood by moving one block South.

In the United States, Delvaux is exclusively sold by Barneys New York.

“Being both a historic and current brand, we like to pick landmarks to open our stores,” said Loubier, who was in Milan on Monday for the opening of the brand’s first store there, located in the city’s prestigious Palazzo Bovara in the Golden Triangle luxury shopping district. “Each of our shop is different from another, since we like to combine our Belgian roots with the local culture and heritage.”

Delvaux, which has recently inaugurated its second store in London, on new Bond Street, operates less than 40 shops in the world.

The luxury brand, which lists its 60-year-old “Brilliant” bag as its best-selling item, doesn’t operate an e-store. “You have to discover our products with the eyes, ears, smell and touch,” Loubier said, who revealed that in September, Delvaux will host an event in Milan during Fashion Week, when the brand will unveil a new room of its Milanese flagship.