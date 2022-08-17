×
Demi Lovato Goes Back to Grunge for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Performance

The singer was promoting their new album “Holy Fvck,” which is scheduled for release on Aug. 19.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Demi Lovato on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Demi Lovato is going back to their grunge style.

On Tuesday, the singer appeared on “The Tonight Show” to promote their new album, “Holy Fvck.” During their interview with the host Jimmy Fallon, they wore a black velour blazer over a T-shirt paired with black trousers and choker. They styled their hair in a wet-look and wore bold eye makeup with a nude lip.

They are usually styled by Maleeka Moss.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1700 -- Pictured: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato arrives on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Demi Lovato on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Lovato then changed into a different punk rock outfit, which was a gray plaid minidress under a black lace shirt paired with black fishnet tights and black combat boots for their performance. They sang a song from the new album called “Substance.”

During the show, they discussed their eighth studio album and their upcoming tour, marking the first time in four years. Over the weekend, they played a few small shows.

“This was my first show in four years,” they told Fallon. “So I hadn’t performed a full show in four years. I’m about to go on tour — the ‘Holy Fvck’ tour — and it was kind of like, I did have nerves, I was like, ‘Can I still do this?’ It was really actually nerve-wracking.”

“And how did it feel when it was done?” Fallon asked.

“It felt so good,” Lovato responded.

“You can still do it,” he said, to which they responded, “I can still do it.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1700 -- Pictured: Musical guest Demi Lovato performs on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Demi Lovato on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

They then delved into their new music, which they described as “more rock now.”

They said, “Even my older songs kind of have a rock flair to them, they’re not like pop anymore.”

Lovato’s “Holy Fvck” album will be released on Aug. 19, with the singer celebrating their 30th birthday the following day. The “Holy Fvck” tour kicked off on Aug. 13 and will conclude its first leg on Nov. 6.

