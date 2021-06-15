United Talent Agency has signed Demi Lovato, representing the singer and actor globally in all areas.

The 28-year-old, a Grammy Award nominee and multiplatinum-selling artist, announced last month on their podcast “4D With Demi Lovato” that they identify as nonbinary and have changed their pronouns from she/her to they/them.

This comes following the release of their seventh studio album, “Dancing With the Devil…the Art of Starting Over,” which dropped in April. At the time, Lovato also launched a four-part documentary series on YouTube Originals, where they discussed past traumas and the importance of mental health, while shedding insight on their struggles with an eating disorder, addiction and impact of their headline-making overdose in 2018.

Lovato has been an advocate for mental health. In 2013, they released “Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year,” a look into the ups and downs of recovery, and in 2017 was named ambassador for mental health by Global Citizen, an organization working to end extreme poverty.

Lovato began their career in television as a child actor on “Barney & Friends.” Their credits also include Disney’s “Camp Rock,” “Glee” and “Will & Grace.” They have also been a judge and mentor on “The X Factor,” Fox’s singing competition. Most recently, they can be seen in Netflix’s film “Eurovision.” And they’re executive producing and starring in NBC’s pilot “Hungry,” which follows friends who belong to a food issues group.

In fashion, Lovato has been the face of footwear brand Skechers, makeup brand N.Y.C. New York Color and athleisure company Fabletics.

Lovato is also represented by Scooter Braun Projects, Carroll Guido Groffman Cohen Bar & Karalian LLP and the Nordlinger Group.