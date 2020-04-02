Fabletics, the global active lifestyle brand cofounded by Kate Hudson, has linked with Demi Lovato for another limited-edition collection.

Five dollars from every item sold from this exclusive collection will be used to provide gear to frontline workers. The company has pledged up to $125,000 now through June 30 to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, supported by the United Nations Foundation.

The pop star began her partnership with Fabletics in 2017.

“Recently, we have watched our world change and I have thought long and hard about holding off on this launch,” said Lovato. “After sitting down to reflect for a few days, we realized there’s no better time to inspire others with my capsule, which has always been about channeling your inner strength.”

The Demi Lovato capsule styles retail from $34.95 to $59.95.

The range offers a variety of silhouettes in max-compression PowerHold, including the Mila Pocket Legging for $54.95 and Ultra High-Waisted Shine Legging for $59.95, along with T-shirts, layering pieces and high- and low-impact bras.

Select styles of the spring capsule collection are available in XXS to 4X and are being sold at Fabletics.com.

Fabletics brings new monthly collections to a community of more than 1.9 million members across 10 countries. Fabletics retail locations remain temporarily closed through April 30, and the retail team is continuing to be paid throughout the closure, the company said.