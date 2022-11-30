Demi Lovato Brings Dramatic Glamour to UNICEF Gala 2022 in Velvet Pleated Dress

Demi Lovato arrived at the 2022 UNICEF Gala on Tuesday in New York in a striking ensemble: a Hellessy gown from the brand’s fall 2022 collection.

Demi Lovato attends the 2022 UNICEF Gala in New York. Getty Images

The black strapless silhouette featured a dramatic pleated detail on the chest. Over the black base was a white off-the-shoulder attachment with ruched-detailing and large bows on the sleeves.

To coordinate her outfit, Lovato wore two silver statement rings by David Yurman over gloves and a pair of Stuart Weitzman heels.

Demi Lovato attends the 2022 UNICEF Gala Getty Images

Her hair, a jet-black short cut, had long bangs that framed her face. For makeup, Lovato stuck with a regal theme, wearing a glossy nude lip. Lovato was styled by Dianne Garcia Yohannes, who has worked with SZA, Ella Mai and Giveon.

Lovato entertained the guests at the gala, including Alyssa Milano, Téa Leoni, and there was also a DJ set by Quest Love.

Demi Lovato performs onstage at the UNICEF Gala on Tuesday in New York. Getty Images for UNICEF

For the performance, Lovato went a more edgy route, wearing a black fitted blazer with dramatic gold fringe detailing on the side. She coordinated the look with a pair of sleek black boot heels.

Cofounded by Leoni’s grandmother, the UNICEF foundation helps protect children worldwide by providing resources such as education, food and medical assistance. This year’s gala, hosted by Sofia Carson, was attended by leading philanthropists and UNICEF ambassadors and helped raise awareness and funding for UNICEF’s work.