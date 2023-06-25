Demi Moore, Maluma, Cha Eun-woo Celebrate Kim Jones’ Fifth Anniversary at Dior

Follow the trucks. That might be the motto for fashion week, as devoted fans of new Dior ambassadors Apo and Mile hired not one, but three, trucks to drive around Paris promoting the Thai actors. (A similar stunt happened for Chinese pop star Fan Chengcheng at the previous day’s Givenchy show, though his truck was solo.)

Their destination was the Ecole Militaire, where Kim Jones was staging his fifth anniversary show. The duo were thrilled to be there, despite all the commotion, and gamely posed for photos with anyone and everyone who asked, plus filmed the entire show from their front-row seats.

Apo and Mile, who costar in the Thai drama “KinnPorsche,” were introduced to K-pop star Cha Eun-woo, and politely asked how to say “thank you” in Korean before they all shared a bow.

Colombian rapper Maluma also roused the fans that were lined up outside, despite the blazing midday sun. “I love all my fans, and especially the French ones, they know how to show off love,” he said of the enthusiastic amour.

J Balvin has crowned Jones with a new moniker. “I always call him ‘king,’” the singer said. “He’s elevating the culture, the fashion world. He always levels it up. Every time I come here, it’s a new statement. The ideas that he has, that he creates, are always next-level. Not only from the clothes, which is so important, but the whole spirit.”

Demi Moore was in a white suit from the men’s collection, but it hadn’t been tailored for her female frame. She lifted up her blazer to show the back of the trousers were safety-pinned for her tiny waist. But she admitted she loves to borrow from men’s closets, as does Amber Valletta.

“It’s always super chic, cool, beautiful,” Valletta said. “It’s a meeting of the past and the future and modern man — and also modern woman because I like to steal their clothes.”

Calling her self “both a fan and a friend,” she continued: “It’s awesome to hit milestones and to reflect on what you’ve done, and I’m just super proud of him. Nobody deserves success like he does.”

With slicked-back, wet-look hair, she was planning to beat the heat with one simple solution: “Drink a lot of water. It’s important to stay hydrated.”

“Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin was attending his very first Dior show. The experience was “robust,” he said, diplomatically. “Getting out of the car with the screams — it’s surreal.”

He’s about to make a big transition to music and is working on songs right now, but is careful not to release anything before it’s time.

“I want it all to come together so that when I drop it, I don’t have any regrets. I want to make music videos, and perform and do a tour. I want to do it right way, and I want to give you guys a story,” he said. “I’m a perfectionist, 100 percent.”

Noomi Rapace spends time with Jones in London, where they are both based. “He’s in a very confident place,” she said of the designer. “It’s a very powerful collection. It’s such a good vibe here.”

The actress said she has been working nonstop, but is about to take the summer off. “I’m going to just live for a moment,” she said of the upcoming down time.

That living will not be done in London or her native Sweden, but further south in Portugal. She joked that she hadn’t anticipated the Dior tent to be so steamy, and that maybe picking a look from the fall collection hadn’t been well planned. “It’s hot there, too, but next to the ocean and I will be in the water. And I won’t be wearing wool, I will tell you that,” she joked.