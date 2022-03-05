Demi Moore, Marisa Tomei and Gugu Mbatha-Raw Got Toasty at the Chloé Show

HOT IN HERE: The sky outside was covered, but in the hothouse where Gabriela Hearst showed her fall collection for Chloé, it was downright toasty. Fortunately, most of her V.I.P. guests got the memo.

Tennis great Maria Sharapova wore a beige trench coat with natural ventilation: eyelet sleeves. “It’s one of those transitional pieces that I feel will carry me into spring. And then a glass house with sand: I feel like if I lay down, I could morph into the setting,” she said jokingly.

The former world number one just celebrated the second anniversary of her retirement from the tennis circuit and is developing her own business, in addition to working as an adviser and board member for other companies. She’s invested in firms including Tonal, known for its at-home gym.

“Health and wellness is a category that’s very important to me, because I was part of it as an athlete – kind of understanding the ins and outs of what’s important for recovery, for prevention for your body, not just for today while you’re young and busy and active, but also to set yourself up for success in your mind and your body later down the line. So every founder, every company that I speak to is all about that,” she said.

Marisa Tomei, meanwhile, was dressed in a floorlength safari tunic dress. The actress is preparing to shoot “She Came to Me,” directed by Rebecca Miller, alongside Anne Hathaway, Matthew Broderick and Tahar Rahim. “To work with a female director of that caliber is very exciting,” she said.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star was in Paris especially for the show. “I came here because I love Gabby so much,” she said. “I love to dance and so does she.”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, in a crisp linen blouse and leather skirt, posed for photographers between Demi Moore and Lucy Boynton.

The actress has confirmed that she will reprise her role as Ravonna Renslayer in the second season of the Disney Plus series “Loki,” but declined to divulge more. She was fresh off her first Milan Fashion Week, where she attended the Giorgio Armani show, and was finding the ambiance in Paris very different.

“There’s so much passion in Italy, the energy is very intense. Here, it’s more cool, but very refined, and the weather has been very cloudy and cool and moody, you know, in a good way. So it’s been a whirlwind week, and especially bearing in mind what’s going on in the greater world. I feel very fortunate,” Mbatha-Raw said.

