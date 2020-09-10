SMOOTH OPERATOR: Who knew that Demna Gvasalia liked Sade? Balenciaga’s artistic director revealed his eclectic musical tastes on Thursday as the brand revealed it has launched its own page on Apple Music.

The suave British singer wasn’t the only surprise name on his 182-song playlist. Barry Manilow, Nancy Sinatra, George Michael and Tony Bennett earned a spot alongside more heavy-going fare like Marilyn Manson, Rammstein and Nine Inch Nails, and mainstream acts such as Kanye West, Radiohead and Cardi B — who stars in the label’s fall ads.

“This playlist is a musical introduction and representation of me. This is why it is called ‘Hello, My Name Is Demna,’” Gvasalia said in a statement.

The designer has asked his favorite artists, some of whom are featured on his list, to share their own musical universes. Their exclusive playlists will be available on Apple Music, while Balenciaga will drop corresponding limited-edition products in selected stores and online — much like concert merchandise.

The first products feature a name tag graphic that reads “Hello, My Name Is Demna.”