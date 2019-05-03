An outdoor plaza shopping center anchored by Galeries Lafayette is the home to Dennis Basso’s first store in Doha.

Basso’s 1,800-square-foot unit is near the Cartier, Graff and Van Cleef & Arpels boutiques. Back in New York, the designer said Friday that he hopes this first store will lead to others in the Midde East. The opening was made possible through the Ali Bin Ali Holding company. Designed by Ali Bin Ali’s in-house team, Basso said the decor consists of a range of cream-colored interiors with pale gray marble and vaulted high ceilings. It is also a corner store, which allows for greater visibility, enhanced by the valet car service offered near the store’s entrance.

One of the greatest features from the designer’s point of view is the outdoor air conditioning provided by cool air that is blasted upward through grates. While Qatari woman generally wear abayas and head scarves on the street, their attire tends to be more colorful or embellished when at home, at special events or traveling. “When they’re going to a gala, they really want to be gala,” Basso said, adding that his collection was well-received at the launch, which included a dinner and an in-store event.

With an opening retail price of $3,500 and going up to $20,000 for a fully beaded couture-made dress, the Dennis Basso label has an assortment of ready-to-wear, eveningwear and accessories. The partners haven’t projected any figures for the new Dubai boutique.

With many friends and clients in the Middle East, Basso said he was already familiar with the culture. This fall he will return to Qatar for an official opening event and trunk show.