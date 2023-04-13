Greatness Wins Signs Its First Student Athlete Ambassador

Greatness Wins, the athletic brand founded by Untuckit’s Chris Riccobono and Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, has named its first student athlete ambassador: Blake Corum.

Corum, who is studying sports management at the University of Michigan, has made a name for himself on the gridiron as a running back for the school’s Wolverines football team. The Virginia native has carried the ball 368 times for 2,216 yards with 29 rushing touchdowns, ranking fourth in all-time University of Michigan team history in yards-per-carry. A midseason All-American and Heisman Trophy candidate in 2022, last season he tied for first throughout the NCAA in rushing touchdowns with 16.

And he’s also a diehard Jeter fan. “After wearing the number 2 for my whole life because of Derek Jeter, it feels surreal to be working alongside him and the Greatness Wins team in this new chapter, as I head into my last season of college football,” Corum said.

As part of the deal, Corum will wear Greatness Wins apparel off the field and appear in the brand’s social media campaigns.

“In deciding to enter the NIL space, it was important to us to partner with an athlete who represents our core values and displays greatness both on and off the field,” said Riccobono of the deal to use the name, image and likeness of the college star. “We are excited to have Blake join our team and to provide him with the best athletic apparel as he dedicates himself to being the best he can be.”

Jeter also weighed in, adding: “Blake’s talent, work ethic, resiliency and integrity make him an exceptional athlete and great teammate. At Greatness Wins, we talk about greatness being a mentality, and that’s a spirit that Corum shares. We’re really looking forward to working with him and watching what he’s able to continue to accomplish.”

In addition to Jeter, Greatness Wins also counts hockey great Wayne Gretzy and ballerina Misty Copeland as partners. The brand launched in June of 2022.