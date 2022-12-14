Derek Jeter Talks His Turn 2 Foundation and Greatness Wins Apparel Brand

Derek Jeter continued his commitment to empowering high school students through the latest educational event hosted by his Turn 2 Foundation.

The former New York Yankees star teamed with Movado Group earlier this month to host its “Evening of Discovery” for the foundation’s group of high school students, called Jeter’s Leaders. The event included an orchestral tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. and a panel discussion focusing on using art to communicate, tell stories and how it can be used to impact culture and social justice issues. This is the 12th year that Movado, Jeter and the Turn 2 Foundation have partnered for the event and 16th year that Jeter has worked with Movado.

“This was an incredible program that encouraged the youth we serve to be well-rounded, cultured individuals,” Jeter said. “I hope they left feeling inspired to continue expanding their horizons and gain new perspectives so they can have the confidence to advocate for people from all walks of life.”

Jeter established the Turn 2 Foundation in 1996 to offer programs and activities that motivate high school students to achieve healthy lifestyles. The foundation’s signature initiative is its Jeter’s Leaders group, a four-year leadership program that “fosters academic achievement, positive behavior and social change,” according to the foundation.

According to Jeter, all participants in the Jeter’s Leaders program have gone on to graduate high school and get accepted to top colleges across the country. The foundation has also given back more than $35 million to fund its programs and other similar organizations.

Guests with Derek Jeter at his Turn 2 Foundation, “Evening of Discovery” hosted by Movado at Lincoln Center. Getty Images for Movado

Jeter’s latest initiative under the Turn 2 Foundation comes during a banner year for the former baseball star. In June, Jeter teamed with Untuckit founder Chris Riccobono to launch a new athletic apparel brand, called Greatness Wins.

“A large majority of my life has been centered with the sports world and I’ve been fortunate to wear a lot of different types of athletic wear throughout the years,” Jeter said. “I think I bring great insight [to Greatness Wins] as it relates to performance and tangible priorities when it comes to producing, but I also bring the intangible elements I learned from my athletic career — like understanding the importance of having a great team to achieve success and the belief that hard work is at the core of achieving goals.”

Greatness Wins is Jeter’s first venture in the fashion space. Along with Riccobono, Jeter is working with former hockey star Wayne Gretzky and ballerina Misty Copeland on the brand, which offers men’s, women’s and kids sports apparel offerings.

“We were very confident in the product we were putting out there, but to see the reaction from customers and to feel the excitement that is building around the upcoming launch of the women’s line is really rewarding,” Jeter said. “This is just the beginning.”