Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary Capsule Collection

Derek Lam is in celebratory mood.

The designer is marking the 10-year anniversary of his advanced contemporary label, 10 Crosby, with a capsule collection mined from his archive of greatest hits.

“It’s a little back and a little bit looking forward,” Lam mused of his collection over Zoom.

Known for wardrobe builders imbued with his sophisticated design eye, 10 Crosby has a lot of staples to revisit, like any of his pants — which, rightfully so, are his bestselling category.

“Classics with a twist,” Lam said. “I think in the retail landscape, there are a lot of people doing novelty in the contemporary market, but we want to be in a grounded place on the retail floor that provides really great updated classics, without it being a fashion trend of the moment.”

The pandemic has seen the lines blur between between work and home, play and rest, and the collection answers that call, offering versatile pieces with an ease in the textures and fabrics.

“Logo’s a more pronounced this time, making it a branded collection, something we’ve only touched on before,” Lam explained.

A logo example, seen on cropped yellow sweatshirt with the 10 Crosby across; a moody floral print dress; great outwear and puffers — the assortment had a youthful yet elevated feel, all parts of a smart urban wardrobe. Which, 10 years in, is Lam’s sweet spot.

The anniversary collection hits the retail floor in October.