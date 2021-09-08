×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Christian Dior Brooklyn Museum Exhibition Touts New York Influence

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: More Than 40 Designers Creating Looks in Homage to Alber Elbaz

Fashion

Nensi Dojaka Wins the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary Capsule Collection

"It's a little back and a little bit looking forward," the designer explained of the anniversary offering.

Gallery Icon View ALL 10 Photos

Derek Lam is in celebratory mood.

The designer is marking the 10-year anniversary of his advanced contemporary label, 10 Crosby, with a capsule collection mined from his archive of greatest hits.

“It’s a little back and a little bit looking forward,” Lam mused of his collection over Zoom.

Known for wardrobe builders imbued with his sophisticated design eye, 10 Crosby has a lot of staples to revisit, like any of his pants — which, rightfully so, are his bestselling category.

“Classics with a twist,” Lam said. “I think in the retail landscape, there are a lot of people doing novelty in the contemporary market, but we want to be in a grounded place on the retail floor that provides really great updated classics, without it being a fashion trend of the moment.”

The pandemic has seen the lines blur between between work and home, play and rest, and the collection answers that call, offering versatile pieces with an ease in the textures and fabrics.

“Logo’s a more pronounced this time, making it a branded collection, something we’ve only touched on before,” Lam explained.

A logo example, seen on cropped yellow sweatshirt with the 10 Crosby across; a moody floral print dress; great outwear and puffers — the assortment had a youthful yet elevated feel, all parts of a smart urban wardrobe. Which, 10 years in, is Lam’s sweet spot.

The anniversary collection hits the retail floor in October.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Unveils Anniversary

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad