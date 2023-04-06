Derek Lam 10 Crosby and Todd Snyder Open New Stores

Work Wear: Founder and creative director Rebecca Vallance has this month launched a new minimalist minded Essentials capsule collection for her label. Since 2011, the Australian designer has become known for her festive occasionwear and tailoring and is now expanding her range to offer customers luxe, versatile fashions for the workplace.

Rebecca Vallance in a look from her Essentials Collection. Courtesy

“The key objective with our Essentials Range is to offer our customer luxurious everyday garments and timeless wardrobe staples that will work all year round, for any season. It was important when designing this capsule that we took a considered approach, both in the materials and the designs we put forward. The idea was to capsulate luxe essentials that can take you from work meetings into evening drinks and are versatile enough to wear to multiple events, whilst still feeling fabulous,” Vallance told WWD.

“This range truly embodies the Rebecca Vallance signature, as it combines structured tailoring with unique luxurious fabrications, such as Australian merino wool and cashmere. Our goal is to eventually launch two Essentials Edits a year and update with new season colors that match back to our ready-to-wear line.”

The debut Essentials capsule includes suiting layers such as rib-knit tank tops and wool-knit turtlenecks; a body-hugging Milano knit dress; a medium-weight wool blend double-breasted Brody Blazer with matching wide-leg pants; a fitted, ’70s-esque Manon blazer and pant, and an oversize Australian merino wool and cashmere blend wrap Marion coat. The first capsule collection, priced $199 to $899, is available exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce. — EMILY MERCER

East Hampton Home: Derek Lam 10 Crosby will open its first store in East Hampton, New York, on Friday at 20 Newton Lane.

The new location is part of the ongoing expansion strategy for the women’s brand, which has seen more than 90 percent growth since 2021. Public Clothing Co. acquired the brand in 2020.

The year-round boutique by architect Toshihiro Oki features warm colors and textures meant to combine the open skies of the area with the urban refinement of the brand’s signature aesthetic. The interior features a specialty denim bar with artisanal styles.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby’s new store in East Hampton, New York. Courtesy of Derek Lam 10 Crosby.

The 1,000-square-foot store will have in-person activations and shopping events to appeal to its intergenerational clientele.

“We are excited for the opening of our first store in the Village of East Hampton, known for its appreciation of luxury and refinement,” said Dan Shamdasani, chief executive officer of Derek Lam 10 Crosby and founder of Public Clothing. “Growing Derek Lam’s 10 Crosby’s presence among other high-end retailers will provide our customers with an unparalleled shopping experience that reflects our commitment to quality, craftsmanship and innovation.”

Over the next few months, Derek Lam 10 Crosby will reveal new store locations, with plans to open in upscale shopping districts and premier retail spaces tailored to their local communities. Locations being considered are South Florida and Miami, New York, and Los Angeles. — LISA LOCKWOOD

The Townhouse: Todd Snyder has opened his first store in Chicago.

Dubbed “The Townhouse,” the store is located in the Armitage-Halsted Historic District in Lincoln Park on the ground floor of a Victorian-era brick townhouse built in 1877.

The store features pressed-metal cornices and original ornate window details on the exterior while inside, the space takes its inspiration from Snyder’s Liquor Store location in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood. Handcrafted wooden displays and board and batten walls are painted in olive, the brand’s trademark color. The focal point of the space is a custom built-in and fully stocked bar, complete with brass-accented glass vitrines and Carrera marble countertops. Overhead translucent drop globes and spot lighting hang from an exposed ceiling, and the floors are chevron-striped hardwood.

Todd Snyder’s new Chicago store. Iurii Divonchuk

The assortment features a wide offering of Snyder’s soft tailoring, workwear and streetwear along with third-party brands and collaborations from Champion sportswear, New Balance and Alden shoes, D.S. & Durga apothecary, Bennett Winch travel and accessories, as well as vintage watches and jewelry sourced from Foundwell, a New York-based company known for its rare timepieces. Custom and made-to-measure suits are also offered.

“Opening in Chicago is like a homecoming for me,” Snyder said. “Growing up in Iowa, Chicago was the ‘North Star’ of cities and I quickly developed a love for the arts, architecture and of course, the retail it had to offer. Since founding my brand in 2011, we’ve spent a lot of time growing Chicago to now be our fourth biggest e-commerce market, so when it was time to expand, this was a very essential market to finally plant physical roots and join the ranks of other premiere luxury brands here.”

Snyder, whose brand is owned by American Eagle Outfitters, currently operates around a dozen stores and plans to open an additional 15 units in major cities including Dallas, Washington, D.C., and Miami later this year. — JEAN E. PALMIERI

Curating Cashmere: Naked Cashmere, the Los Angeles-based luxury cashmere brand, is partnering with 34-year-old actress and model Rumer Willis for an exclusive Mother’s Day capsule collection.

News of the collaboration was kicked off by a maternity campaign photo shoot shot by photographer Zoey Grossman.

Willis, a longtime friend of the brand, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. She is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who, in 1991 appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair while pregnant with their daughter, Scout, who is now 31.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Rumer Willis on this exciting project,” said Patti Cazzato, chief executive officer of Naked Cashmere. “She is a perfect representation of the modern woman who values sustainability, ethical production, versatility and effortless elegance. Rumer’s personal style and love for quality and everyday ease is perfectly aligned with our brand values. We are excited to bring our customers an exclusive curated collection in honor of Mother’s Day.”

The curation will include her favorite current Naked Cashmere styles, including joggers, sweaters and cardigans. These signature styles have been reimagined for the modern mom, including versatile and comfortable pieces that can be worn pre-pregnancy, during pregnancy and beyond. The curation will be launched May 1 exclusively on Nakedcashmere.com. Retail prices range from $100 to $400.

Naked Cashmere is committed to sustainability and uses high quality cashmere sourced directly from herders in Mongolia. A small codesigned baby collection is still to be determined, but will likely come out next spring. — L.L.