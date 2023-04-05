Derek Lam 10 Crosby to Open Boutique at 20 Newton Lane in East Hampton

Derek Lam 10 Crosby will open its first store in East Hampton, New York, on Friday at 20 Newton Lane.

The new location is part of the ongoing expansion strategy for the women’s brand, which has seen more than 90 percent growth since 2021. Public Clothing Co. acquired the brand in 2020.

The year-round boutique by architect Toshihiro Oki features warm colors and textures meant to combine the open skies of the area with the urban refinement of the brand’s signature aesthetic. The interior features a specialty denim bar with artisanal styles.

The 1,000-square-foot store will have in-person activations and shopping events to appeal to its intergenerational clientele.

“We are excited for the opening of our first store in the Village of East Hampton, known for its appreciation of luxury and refinement,” said Dan Shamdasani, chief executive officer of Derek Lam 10 Crosby and founder of Public Clothing. “Growing Derek Lam’s 10 Crosby’s presence among other high-end retailers will provide our customers with an unparalleled shopping experience that reflects our commitment to quality, craftsmanship and innovation.”

Over the next few months, Derek Lam 10 Crosby will reveal new store locations, with plans to open in upscale shopping districts and premier retail spaces tailored to their local communities. Locations being considered are South Florida and Miami, New York, and Los Angeles.