×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: April 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Tribeca Ball Honors Amy Sherald

Beauty

Why L’Oreal Acquired Aesop

Fashion

Dior Spa Poised to Open in Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc

Derek Lam 10 Crosby to Open Boutique at 20 Newton Lane in East Hampton

The 1,000-square-foot store is the first of several more stores to open for the brand.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby in East Hampton, N.Y.
Derek Lam 10 Crosby's new store in East Hampton, New York. Courtesy of Derek Lam 10 Crosby.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby will open its first store in East Hampton, New York, on Friday at 20 Newton Lane.

The new location is part of the ongoing expansion strategy for the women’s brand, which has seen more than 90 percent growth since 2021. Public Clothing Co. acquired the brand in 2020.

The year-round boutique by architect Toshihiro Oki features warm colors and textures meant to combine the open skies of the area with the urban refinement of the brand’s signature aesthetic. The interior features a specialty denim bar with artisanal styles.

The 1,000-square-foot store will have in-person activations and shopping events to appeal to its intergenerational clientele.

Related Galleries

“We are excited for the opening of our first store in the Village of East Hampton, known for its appreciation of luxury and refinement,” said Dan Shamdasani, chief executive officer of Derek Lam 10 Crosby and founder of Public Clothing. “Growing Derek Lam’s 10 Crosby’s presence among other high-end retailers will provide our customers with an unparalleled shopping experience that reflects our commitment to quality, craftsmanship and innovation.”

Over the next few months, Derek Lam 10 Crosby will reveal new store locations, with plans to open in upscale shopping districts and premier retail spaces tailored to their local communities. Locations being considered are South Florida and Miami, New York, and Los Angeles.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad