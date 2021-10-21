×
Dermaflash Expands at Ulta Beauty

The skin care device brand is furthering its distribution with the retailer by launching Dermaflash brightening facials at its spas.

Dermaflash's products Courtesy

Dermaflash is furthering its distribution partnership with Ulta Beauty.

The skin care device brand is launching its Dermaflash Brightening Facial at spas in 150 Ulta Beauty locations starting Oct. 24. The treatment is a 30- or 60-minute facial that uses the brand’s device to exfoliate dead skin and remove peach fuzz from the face in order to reveal a glowing complexion and allow for better product penetration. The treatment is offered as its own facial and as an add-on to other facial treatments.

“It’s important to go back to our roots, which is that I owned a high-end med spa in Chicago where we specialized in traditional dermaplaning and became famous for the treatment,” said Dara Levy, founder of Dermaflash. “After selling out of one little door 6,000 Dermaflash treatments in under five years, I realized that an at-home solution literally didn’t exist. What’s exciting for us and the validation we’re receiving from Ulta is we’re the only product they are incorporating into their spa treatments that they also sell, aside from Dermalogica skin care.”

The brand believes that offering the device as a spa service will attract more people to Dermaflash once they understand how to use it and its effects.

“Once the consumer is educated on the product, experiences it and sees what instant transformation result it has on the skin, we have a hooked customer for life,” said Ginni Read, chief executive officer of Dermaflash. “I think that’s where our relationship with Ulta is super strategic because they know by offering this treatment in their skin bar, they’ll be able to deliver instant results to their customer that’s shopping.”

Dermaflash first entered Ulta Beauty’s product assortment in August 2020. Despite entering the retailer amid the pandemic, both Levy and Read claimed the brand has experienced strong success and interest among customers, especially those who have leaned more into using beauty devices as an at-home treatment during the pandemic.

Although the brand entered Ulta Beauty at a time of reduced foot traffic last year, Dermaflash went in on digital placements and social media, which helped garner interest in the brand. For the Ulta doors that were open, the brand maximized its presence in-store as much as possible.

“We did everything we could to give the stores that had more foot traffic as much support as possible,” Read continued. “All things considered, we did really well and it was perfect timing because we were really able to lay down the groundwork to scale for the second half of this year and into the next.

The Dermaflash Brightening Facial and enhancer will range in price from $20 to $70 and will be available at 150 Ulta Beauty locations nationwide starting Oct. 24.

