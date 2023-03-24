Designer Katie Gallagher’s Death Is Deemed a Homicide

The death of the independent New York-based designer Kathryn “Katie” Gallagher has been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, according to officials at the New York Police Department.

Two of Gallagher’s sisters were not immediately available to comment Friday.

The New York City chief medical examiner’s office determined that the cause was due to “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, and ethanol.”

The 35-year-old had been found on July 24 in her Lower East Side apartment on Eldridge Street. Shortly before 9 p.m. on July 24, NYPD responded to a 911 call and found the designer unconscious and unresponsive on a bed in a bedroom, according to the police report that was filed last summer. There were no signs of trauma. EMS responded and pronounced Gallagher deceased.

Asked if Gallagher’s death was being investigated as a drug-facilitated theft, as had been reported by one news outlet Friday, a NYPD spokesperson said, “The investigation remains ongoing.”

Born in DuBois, Pennsylvania, Gallagher and her three sisters later moved with their parents — a history teacher father and a registered nurse mother — to State College. The imaginative siblings enjoyed running around the woods together and storytelling. They also learned to stick up for themselves, and had been encouraged by their parents to find what they love to do and to never give up. For Katie Gallagher, that meant forging into fashion.

After graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2009, she decamped for Manhattan, interning with Anna Sui at one point and modeling here and there for Gap Japan, Ray-Ban and other brands. Prior to her death last summer, Gallagher was crafting her latest signature collection.

Gallagher’s laptop and phone had been recovered at the scene. Following her passing, Gallagher’s family was intent on following through with her plans to show the collection that she had been at work on. They planned to mine those electronic devices to get a better understanding of what she had in mind for production and presentation. A GoFundMe page was launched last summer to create a legacy fund in the designer’s honor. As of Friday afternoon, $30,200 had been raised toward the goal of $50,000.

While Gallagher never ascended to international stardom or national fame, she created her own storyline and maintained a certain ingenuity. There also were occasional sparks of personal triumph such as suiting up Lady Gaga, Laverne Cox and Daphne Guinness on occasion.

Following her death, Prabal Gurung’s chief operating officer Shan Reddy, who met Gallagher during her interning days, said, “She’s the story of so many New Yorkers that come to the city with nothing, and give it everything, making it the place the world looks to for creativity, inspiration and most importantly, grit.”