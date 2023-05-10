Designer Posts Pearl-adorned Dress After Kim Kardashian Wore One to the Met Gala

DESIGN INSPIRATION: Designer Gert-Johan Coetzee posted an Instagram photo of former reality TV personality Laura Govan wearing a pearl-strewn dress that he designed, which some considered reminiscent of the Schiaparelli gown that Kim Kardashian wore to last week’s Met Gala. Coetzee has no plans to pursue legal action, and said he posted the image to call attention to his existing design.

The South African designer said, ”While there may be similarities between the designs, I believe that fashion is an ever-evolving industry, where inspiration can be drawn from various sources. It’s not uncommon for designers to be influenced by each other’s work. I prefer to focus on my own creative process and the growth of my brand.”

A representative for the French designer house and its creative lead Daniel Roseberry did not acknowledge requests for comment Tuesday.

Kardashian’s design was labor-intensive to say the least. Schiaparrelli highlighted in its night-of publicity blitz that the garment’s draped skirt and top were made with 50,000-plus freshwater pearls and more than 16,000 crystals. It also featured a molded corset in blush-colored satin, with a bone whitewashed faille stole. The Skims founder’s choker, pearl drop earrings and ring were made with crystals and unique baroque pearls.



The “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” star’s frock required more than 1,000 hours of work by 12 artisans to create. Each strand of pearls had to be strung and draped to her body.

Admirers of Coetzee’s pearl creation can find the signature piece for his brand upon request. The body-baring design will set them back $5,000. Each dress is “meticulously crafted according to the customer’s preferences — custom color schemes, textures and embellishments like pearls, crystals and beads,” said Coetzee, citing the example of how Grammy-winning artist Cardi B once requested a version in chocolate brown to match a Lamborghini that she had given to her husband Offset for his 29th birthday in 2020.

Coetzee said that by sharing the looks on his Instagram page, his intention was to highlight that “this design has been a part of my repertoire for quite some time.”

The designer said he has received ”numerous messages” from fans inquiring about the situation, “and it’s heartening to see their dedication. I didn’t specifically mention any names or events, but our loyal following recognized the similarity themselves. I appreciate their support and enthusiasm for the brand,” Coetzee said. ”Moving forward, I’ll continue creating unique and captivating designs for our dedicated followers and clients.”

The designer is on to other things, having recently suited up another celebrity — Chloe Bailey — for “The Little Mermaid” world premiere red carpet.