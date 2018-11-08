SUPPORTING VETS: While some see Veteran’s Day as a day off from work, Jeffrey Costello and Robert Tagliapietra have used a little extra elbow grease to create a limited-edition collection to benefit a veterans’ advocacy organization.

The creative duo behind the direct-to-consumer plaid-focused apparel brand JCRT has teamed with the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America group. Founded by Paul Rieckhoff, IAVA helps veterans involved with post-9/11 wars return from service. The camouflage-inspired collection features button-down shirts, pants, boxer shorts, ties and scarves that are being sold on JC-RT.com. Consumers will find items retailing between $35 and $195. Items have such military-inspired names as the “WW2 Parachute Camouflage Flannel” and the “Navy Working Uniform Flannel.”

Having seen how some of their own relatives who had served in the military returned from war — with and in some cases without a support system — Costello and Tagliapietra wanted to team with IAVA for a variety of reasons. The group aims to improve veterans’ lives through policy change, public awareness and one-on-one support, according to the designers. Their efforts are designed to raise funds and awareness for veterans seeking mental health services, educational classes and many other programs that help them with the return from conflict.

Through the partnership, JCRT will donate 10 percent of all sales to benefit IAVA. To further pay tribute to veterans, the photographer Joaquin Trujillo has created a series of portraits spotlighting returning service members including Rieckhoff. Costello and Tagliapietra planned to help reveal the images, during Thursday night’s IAVA 12th annual Heroes gala at the Classic Car Club Manhattan. The portrait series was unveiled on Instagram @jcrtny and @IAVA with the #plaidadvocate. Costello and Tagliapietra, who have been working together since 1994, have always been partial to plaid. The designers stopped producing the Costello and Tagliapietra women’s collection several years ago.