FASHION ON POINTE: Three designer labels are pitching in to help young ballet stars pursue their dream at this year’s Youth America Grand Prix.

Monse’s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon and The Row’s Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have each designed one-of-a-kind tutus that will be auctioned at the YAGP’s April 18 “Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow” gala and performance. The designer component is a new initiative called “Beautiful at the Ballet.” Once the tutus are displayed at the gala, they will be auctioned online via Charitybuzz. Proceeds from the auction will benefit YAGP educational programs to help up-and-coming dancers.

This year’s 20th anniversary YAGP is a sold-out event which will feature a mashup of YAGP young finalists and members of the international ballet circuit’s establishment performing. Guests will be the first to see “Porte Rouge,” a collaboration between Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick. Jagger-orchestrated Rolling Stones music will be paired with choreography by Hamrick and Jenn Delifice. Jagger and Hamrick, an American Ballet Theatre ballerina, have a toddler son, Devreaux. Organizers were not certain Monday whether Jagger, who is recovering from recent heart surgery, would be able to attend to see the work that he and Hamrick created performed live.

Following the dance program, a dinner, honoring Marcella Guarino Hymowitz will be held on the promenade of the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Hymowitz is co-chairing the dinner with the Olsen sisters, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Candice Miller, Colby Mugrabi, Lesley Thompson Vecsler, and Annelise Peterson Winter. Hymowitz also dreamt up “Beautiful at the Ballet,” the one-of-a-kind, designer-made ballet tutus that will be on display and auctioned at the event. The Olsens also helped co-chair last year’s event.

Bookending this year’s gala will be YAGP’s final round on April 17, a repeat gala performance on April 19 and an International Dance School Festival on April 20.

Dance has been in the air with other fashion designers as of late, too. Last month, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri premiered her first costumes for the “Nuit Blanche” performance at Rome’s Teatro Dell’Opera and Jason Wu helped the San Francisco Ballet Auxiliary relaunch its benefit fashion show, by showing an assortment of his fall 2019 collection and a few retrospective gowns.