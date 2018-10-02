WORK AND PLAY: The fifteenth edition of the Americans in Paris showroom, backed by the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue and underwritten by Diesel, drew to a close Monday after its three-day run.

Designers from nine labels – all past finalists in the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund – cited brisk attendance from international buyers and press. “I’ve seen some international specialty stores, and there was some good interest from Barneys and Neiman Marcus,” said Victor Glemaud.

Ji Oh, showing for the third time, shared his positive sentiment. “It’s a great location for a young label like us,” she said. “We get to see a lot of international buyers, which is good because 90 percent of our business is in the U.S.”

It wasn’t all work and no play, however. Glemaud was planning on checking out the Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibition at the Louis Vuitton foundation when it opens later in the week. “I’m trying to enjoy the sun, and we went to the (flea market) over the weekend and did some shopping,” he added.

For Oh, Paris is all about the food. Her favorite spot? Sardinian restaurant Fulvio, in the Marais. “It’s not a fashion restaurant, so it tastes better,” she said.

“The guy’s a real character, he’s really passionate about the food,” agreed David Rimokh of RtA, also a fan.

The other labels showing at Americans in Paris this session were Ahlem, Area, Chromat, Sandy Liang, Telfar and Vaquera.