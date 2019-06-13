NEW IDENTITY: Desigual is reinventing itself and adopting a new logo, where all the letters are flipped backward just like the brand’s signature “S.”

“We wanted to revive the essence of the brand. The reason why we flipped the ‘S’ was because it stood for embracing difference and making a statement, so we’re going to do this to all the letters and be the first brand ever to flip its logo 100 percent backward,” said Guillem Gallego, chief marketing officer of Desigual.

Gallego said it’s as much for the customers as it is for the company. “It’s a call to action internally and externally,” he said.

To accompany the change, Desigual will be unveiling a new retail concept starting with its flagship store in Barcelona and other key cities. It plans to have refitted all of its 500 stores by 2020.

Gallego said he wants to create stores that inspire creativity.

“This is either through imagery or new experiences such as having a customization area where you can watch how we create our upcycled denim jackets, and personalize your own. We’ll have stations where you can get your name on them backward just like the new logo,” he said.

The brand will also be launching with a capsule collection of logo T-shirts, leggings and shorts as well as revamping its web site.

“We know that people will wonder how they Google this new logo or they might think it’s a mistake. We want to engage people in that conversation, and also it’s an invitation for our audiences to look at things differently,” Gallego said.