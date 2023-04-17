Destination: Miami Takes Place July 8-10 at Eden Rock Miami Beach

Destination: Miami, the three-day fashion event geared to the established and emerging resortwear market, will take place July 8-10 at the Eden Roc Miami Beach.

Destination: Miami is presented by Informa Markets Fashion, whose trade events include MAGIC, Coterie, Project and Sourcing at MAGIC. Destination:Miami is a Coterie diffusion brand.

In addition to a lineup of ready-to-wear resort and swim apparel, Destination: Miami will highlight vacation-inspired footwear and accessories including hats, sunglasses, handbags and jewelry.

Last season more than 50 percent of exhibiting brands came from outside the U.S. This season that number is expected to grow to 55 percent international brands, including from South America and Europe.

Over 90 brands were featured last July. Informa Markets Fashion estimates between 90 and 100 exhibitors this season.

“Destination: Miami is the premier contemporary fashion event for discovery of established and new-to-market resortwear collections,” said Courtney Bradarich, vice president of Coterie. “We want our attendees to come and be inspired by the collections on the show floor, network with industry colleagues and enjoy some much-needed self-care time.”

Miami Swim Week is July 4-10.

Destination: Miami is expected to create a retreat-like experience for designers and buyers with daily wellness and health and beauty-related experiences.