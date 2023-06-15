Destination:Miami Focuses on Fashion and Wellness Experiences

Informa Markets Fashion, organizer of wholesale events including MAGIC, Project and Coterie, is gearing up for Destination:Miami. The three-day stand-alone event, taking place July 8 to 10 at the Eden Roc Miami Beach, highlights established and emerging resortwear collections.

In addition to ready-to-wear, Destination:Miami features vacation-inspired footwear and accessories including hats, sunglasses, handbags and jewelry. The retreat-like experience offers daily wellness, health and beauty-related experiences including daily morning yoga, meditation and sound healing; Face Fitness with celebrity aesthetician Lana Mar; nail art by Chillhouse, and personalized palm readings.

“Destination:Miami is expecting nearly half of exhibiting brands to be from international destinations including Brazil, Colombia and Turkey,” said Courtney Bradarich, vice president of Coterie. “This show presents a unique opportunity to break into the U.S. market in an incredible location in the middle of Miami Swim Week.

Top exhibiting brands include Adriana Pappas Jewelry, Christy Lynn Collection, Dream Catcher, Juju Mood, Kristina Ti and Palma Canaria. Retailers registered to attend include those from Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Revolve, Fwrd, Julian Gold, Four Seasons Orlando, Anthropologie, Bloomingdale’s and Ritz Carlton.

