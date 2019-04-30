DEV AND VIRGIL: Longtime Virgil Abloh collaborator Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange, will perform at the ArtEdge gala on June 8 that will celebrate Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.

The event will offer guests a first look at the highly anticipated exhibition, which opens to the public on June 10 and runs through Sept. 22, and will feature a cocktail reception, an Abloh-inspired dinner, a concert by Hynes and after-concert DJ.

“The MCA is very proud to present this year’s ArtEdge gala celebrating Virgil Abloh,” said MCA Pritzker director Madeleine Grynsztejn. “We are particularly excited to have collaborated personally with Virgil on ArtEdge to offer a fashion-forward evening that will set the pace for local fundraisers.”

“Figures of Speech” is the first exhibition focused on the work of Abloh and will explore the creative process and collaborative works of the architect, DJ and designer of Off-White and Louis Vuitton men’s wear. The exhibit will be set in a space designed by Samir Bantal, the director of AMO, considered the think tank founded by architect Rem Koolhaas.

It’s not the first time Hynes, who has collaborated with numerous artists ranging from Solange Knowles, A$AP Rocky to Puff Daddy and more, has worked with Abloh — he performed an original soundtrack at Abloh’s second fashion show for Louis Vuitton and appeared in the pre-fall 2019 look book for the French house.

Gala tickets start at $2,500, and a limited number of concert-only tickets for Dev Hynes will be available for $250 each and will go on sale May 2.