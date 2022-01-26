Devil-Dog Dungarees to Sponsor Carolina Mudcats

With winter in full swing, many sports fans are dreaming of the start of baseball season.

And the Carolina Mudcats, a single-A minor league affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, will have a new sponsor when its team hits the field on opening day on April 8.

Devil-Dog Dungarees has inked its first partnership with the Mudcats for 2022. The apparel brand’s distribution facility has been based in Zebulon, N.C. since 1951, two miles away from Five County Stadium where the Mudcats play.

Devil-Dog will have a major presence in the stadium, including signs and video messaging. It will also honor a Hero of the Game at each of the Mudcats’ 66 home games, where it will highlight a member of the audience and showcase them on the video board.

“We are so delighted to partner with the Carolina Mudcats, a brand that has the same values as Devil-Dog Dungarees, and one that resonates so much with our audience,” said Jeff Rosenstock, president of Devil-Dog Manufacturing Co. Inc. “The opportunity to collaborate with our neighbor, and share our story here at the center of all five local counties is very exciting for the Devil-Dog organization. I’m really looking forward to attending some home games this upcoming season and know this is only the beginning of a wonderful partnership.”

Devil-Dog Dungarees creates vintage-inspired men’s wear rooted in denim. This spring, the company will expand into casual bottoms, shorts, knit tops, sweatshirts, T-shirts, denim shirts and jackets, caps and leather accessories. It is carried at Nordstrom, Dillard’s and specialty stores around the U.S.