The cast of “The Devil Wears Prada” will reunite over a Zoom call to raise money for charity.

In honor of its 20th anniversary, the Lollipop Theater Network is auctioning off an exclusive Zoom call with the movie’s star-studded cast. One lucky winner will be able to chat privately for 10 minutes with Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

“We are so thrilled to be celebrating our 20th anniversary with our amazing partners at Charitybuzz and the incredibly talented cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’” said Evelyn Iocolano, Lollipop Theater Network’s executive director, in a statement. “We have seen the tremendous impact that these kinds of interactions have on our young patients, and now one lucky bidder will have the chance to experience it themselves, all while contributing much-needed funds to keep our programs up and running! Here’s to the next 20 years of Lollipop!”

As of this writing, the highest bid so far is at $8,500. According to Charitybuzz, the website where the online auction is being held, the estimated value of this prize is around $50,000.

The auction comes shortly after the movie’s 15th anniversary. Since its release, “The Devil Wears Prada” is still referenced as one of the most iconic fashion movies in recent history.

The movie was adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name. It depicts a closer look at the ins and outs of working in the supposedly cutthroat fashion industry. The plot follows the story of recent college graduate Andrea “Andy” Sachs who lands the highly coveted job of being the co-assistant to powerhouse magazine editor Miranda Priestly.

Hathaway, Streep, Blunt and Tucci played Andy Sachs, Miranda Priestly, Miranda’s co-assistant Emily Charlton and art director Nigel Kipling, respectively. Starring alongside them were Adrian Grenier as Nate Cooper and Daniel Sunjata as James Holt. Weisberger’s bestselling book, released in 2003, was a roman à clef detailing her own personal experience as an assistant to Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, who was widely believed to be the inspiration for Miranda Priestly.

The auction will end at 3 p.m. ET on Aug. 3.

