Dick’s has found a face for its new men’s private brand, Vrst: Heisman Trophy winner and top National Football League prospect DeVonta Smith.

Vrst, pronounced Virst, is a men’s activewear brand that was introduced by the Pittsburgh-based sporting goods chain in March in some 400 of its stores. Vrst is only the second proprietary brand — and the first men’s label — to have its own e-commerce site and digital platform, joining Calia by Carrie Underwood, a women’s activewear collection fronted by the country music star.

“DeVonta’s elevated sense of style and electrifying performance on the field are an ideal representation of what Vrst offers men who demand both style and performance from the clothes they wear,” said Ed Plummer, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Dick’s.

Regarded as one of the most talented and stylish players in college football, the former University of Alabama wide receiver will be prominently featured in Vrst’s marketing and merchandising efforts and will represent the brand for both athletic and lifestyle apparel.

“Style, quality and comfort are all important to me, and it’s clear that Vrst is made for men who want to perform at a high level and look great, wherever they are,” Smith said. “I’m excited to partner with a brand that fits my lifestyle, on and off the field.”

The 22-year-old Smith is a two-time College Football National Champion and won the Heisman Trophy earlier this year. The former Crimson Tide player was the first wide receiver to win the prestigious award since Desmond Howard in 1991. He recorded his best season in 2020 when he made 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns. Despite some recent controversy regarding his height and weight, he is still expected to be among the top picks in the NFL draft at the end of the month.

The Vrst apparel line offers T-shirts, hoodies and quarter-zips, along with shorts, joggers and commuter pants that retail from $30 to $120.