DFS Group said it will open a new T Galleria store in Queenstown, New Zealand by mid-2022, upping its investment in Oceania which thus far includes three locations in New Zealand, stores in Sydney, Cairns, and a large upcoming development in Brisbane, Australia at the Queen’s Wharf Complex.

The Queenstown store will be located in the retail and dining complex O’Connells, which will undergo a substantial renovation by owners Skyline Enterprises, and eventually take up 1,800 square meters across two floors. The Queenstown store will be the first store under DFS’ new “Resort Galleria” concept, the firm added.

Queenstown, located on the South Island of New Zealand, is a favored holiday destination thanks to its dramatic mountain scenery and is a popular base for adventure sports. The city experienced 10 percent growth in international visitors from 2017 to 2019, prior to border restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said DFS, and ranks as the second-most visited location in New Zealand, receiving around 1.2 million visitors in 2019.

“We are very excited to introduce, for the first time in Queenstown, a carefully curated selection of the best luxury retail and finest local products, further enhancing the reputation and appeal of this beautiful resort among discerning global travelers,” said DFS group chairman and ceo Benjamin Vuchot.

