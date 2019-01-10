The Diamond Producers Association, or DPA, has appointed Kristina Buckley Kayel as its North American managing director.

Buckley Kayel previously served as vice president of communications, North America for Van Cleef & Arpels. She has also held marketing and public relations roles at Bottega Veneta, Ferragamo and Baccarat.

Beginning her new role on Feb. 4, Buckley Kayel will be responsible for creating new marketing strategies that further the organization’s “Real is Rare” motto.

“Kristina’s experience in the fine jewelry sector, along with her comprehensive communications expertise, business acumen and creativity, gives her a unique industry perspective. We are excited to have her join the Diamond Producers Association and work with us to strengthen and build upon our mission in the United States,” DPA chief executive officer Jean-Marc Lieberherr said of the hire.

The DPA was founded in 2015 by seven of the world’s biggest diamond-mining organizations as an industry-saving measure. Lab-grown diamonds are on the rise and Millennials have proven averse to the diamond tradition — weary of their conflict-riddled past and high price tag. Thus, the mining companies sprung to action, looking to reingratiate themselves with younger generations.

The DPA’s ‘Real is Rare’ campaign was launched in 2016 with the goal to teach Millennials that natural diamonds have intrinsic value.