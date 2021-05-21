Nautica has teamed with Diamond Supply Co. on a 40-piece capsule that launches today.

The collection is designed to reflect the heritage of both brands and combines a street aesthetic with technical features intended to bring “the water to the streets.”

Diamond Supply’s founder, Nicholas Tershay, aka Nick Diamond, has been a fan of Nautica’s for years and worked with the brand to create the collection of shirts, pants, graphic Ts, outerwear and accessories.

“I have been wearing Nautica since the mid ’90’s — me and my friends were all skateboarding in it, so when the opportunity came to work with Nautica I wanted to embark on this partnership immediately,” Tershay said. “I loved all of the bright colors and innovative designs, they stood out from everything else other brands made at that time. My dad still has photos of me from Thrasher Magazine at a contest I won in a bright yellow Nautica T-shirt in 1996.”

He said in creating the capsule, which features both brand names and logos, he drew inspiration from his own personal collection. “I wanted to make sure we had reversible jackets and big bold logo placements in our collection,” he said.

Tershay said his favorite pieces in the capsule are the Polarfleece quarter-zip tops with matching pants and the Puffer Sail jacket.

The collection retails for $36 to $160 and is being sold at the brand’s Diamond Fairfax store as well as on its website and at select Diamond retailers around the world.

The collection will be promoted on social media through digital content that Tershay said was “inspired by all the things I am into now and was into when I discovered Nautica in the early ’90s: fashion, hip-hop and skateboarding. They were all a big part of my upbringing. This is why we shot the campaign in my hometown of San Francisco, and chose Alchemist and Currency (some of my favorite artists) to [be featured] in the collection, as well as some of our original professional skate team riders.”

Tershay created Diamond Supply in 1998 from his one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco and the brand has since grown into a collection that is popular with both the street and skateboarding communities.