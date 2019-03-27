Celebrities are paying tribute to Diana Ross in a big way.

For the singer’s 75th birthday on Tuesday, female empowerment platform Phenomenal Woman released a T-shirt with the text “I’m Gonna Win,” re-creating the look Ross wore at a charitable tennis match in the late Seventies. Proceeds from the T-shirt benefit Higher Heights, an organization that works to promote the advancement of black women in politics.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Ross’ daughter and the star of ABC’s “Black-ish,” took to Instagram to wish her mom a happy birthday, where she’s seen wearing the Phenomenal Woman T-shirt.

Other celebrities, including Angela Bassett, Robin Roberts, Lena Waithe and Debbie Allen, also wished Ross a happy birthday, posting their own Instagrams wearing the charitable T-shirt.

While Ross’ birthday celebration, which included back-to-back parties Tuesday night with the likes of Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gayle King, and Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, has made headlines, Ross has been in the news lately for her tweet supporting Michael Jackson after the release of the HBO documentary, “Leaving Neverland,” which details sexual assault allegations against the late singer from two men when they were children.

In addition to the T-shirt, Phenomenal Woman has also created a baseball cap and baby onesie featuring the phrase. All three items retail for $30 to $35.

