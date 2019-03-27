Celebrities are paying tribute to Diana Ross in a big way.
For the singer’s 75th birthday on Tuesday, female empowerment platform Phenomenal Woman released a T-shirt with the text “I’m Gonna Win,” re-creating the look Ross wore at a charitable tennis match in the late Seventies. Proceeds from the T-shirt benefit Higher Heights, an organization that works to promote the advancement of black women in politics.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Ross’ daughter and the star of ABC’s “Black-ish,” took to Instagram to wish her mom a happy birthday, where she’s seen wearing the Phenomenal Woman T-shirt.
Other celebrities, including Angela Bassett, Robin Roberts, Lena Waithe and Debbie Allen, also wished Ross a happy birthday, posting their own Instagrams wearing the charitable T-shirt.
While Ross’ birthday celebration, which included back-to-back parties Tuesday night with the likes of Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gayle King, and Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, has made headlines, Ross has been in the news lately for her tweet supporting Michael Jackson after the release of the HBO documentary, “Leaving Neverland,” which details sexual assault allegations against the late singer from two men when they were children.
In addition to the T-shirt, Phenomenal Woman has also created a baseball cap and baby onesie featuring the phrase. All three items retail for $30 to $35.
View this post on Instagram
Hey Everybody you good? Happy 75th, Diana! With grace and glamour @dianaross blazed trails by proving that, in a male-dominated industry, Black women can succeed by showing up as their authentic selves. And when we do, we win. T-shirt by @phenomenal.ly benefits Higher Heights, which is building Black women's political power. Love you Ms. Ross!
View this post on Instagram
Happy 75th, Ms. Ross!!! (She’s an elder, so that’s how I will refer to her) With grace and glamour @dianaross blazed many trails and proved that a black girl from the projects could take the world by storm. A win for her was always a win for the culture. So on her birthday I’m rocking a T-shirt by @phenomenal.ly that benefits Higher Heights, which is in the business of building Black women’s political power. Grab you one!
View this post on Instagram
Happy 75th Ms. Ross! With grace and glamour @dianaross blazed trails by proving that, in a male-dominated industry, Black women can succeed by showing up as their authentic selves. And when we do, we win. HOLLA!💋✨ • T-shirt by @phenomenal.ly benefits Higher Heights, which is building Black women's political power. #diamonddiana #dianaross
View this post on Instagram
Happy 75th Birthday Miss Ross!!! With versatile talent, class, grace, glamour, hard work, @dianaross blazed trails by proving that, in a male-dominated industry, that relentless women who show up as their authentic selves can break down closed doors or build their own & win with longevity. Honoring you on this milestone born day. Thank you for paving the way. We love you! 👑🙏🏾🖤 T-shirt by @phenomenal.ly benefits Higher Heights, which is building Black women's political power. Get yours at www.phenomenalwoman.us #phenomenalwoman #dianaross #arethafranklin #chakakhan #women #blackwomen #homage #respect #power #imgonnawin #75
View this post on Instagram
Happy 75th, Diana! With grace and glamour @dianaross blazed trails by proving that, in a male-dominated industry, Black women can succeed by showing up as their authentic selves. And when we do, we win. T-shirt by @phenomenal.ly benefits Higher Heights, which is building Black women's political power. @phenomenal.ly
Read more here:
Diana Ross Performs at Times Square Edition Hotel Opening
WWD Report Card: Tracee Ellis Ross, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez in Pink
Bob Mackie Talks Designs for Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and More
WATCH: Jackie Aina on Becoming an Influencer