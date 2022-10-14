×
Friday's Digital Daily: October 14, 2022

Ralph Lauren on His Love of California, J.Lo and Turtlenecks With Shorts

Eye

Cucinelli’s Advice to Students: ‘Discover the Values and Joy of Life, and Follow Your Own Path’

Fashion

Raf Simons RTW Spring 2023

Diane Keaton Dons Satin Lapel Tuxedo for Ralph Lauren’s First West Coast Show

Keaton brought her joyous suited style to the front row alongside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Mindy Kaling, John Legend and more.

Diane Keaton at the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show held at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023
Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023
Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023
Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023
Diane Keaton embraced Ralph Lauren‘s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection debut on Thursday in San Marino, California, at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in a high-neck button-down top, tuxedo coat and flare-leg trousers.

Keaton’s top haltered above the waistline within the trouser’s satin overlay. She complemented the classic color combination with a hat and all-black manicure.

Diane Keaton at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Diane Keaton at the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show held at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens on Thursday in San Marino, California. Michael Buckner for WWD

Keaton was amongst the many celebrities who brought their suited style to Ralph Lauren’s harmonious show.

Ralph Lauren’s first runway show on the West Coast showcased his Collection, Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren and children’s lines. Notable guests included Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, John Legend, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine and Robin Wright.

“It’s a beautiful place to express the combination of ruggedness and casualness and elegance,” Lauren said of the location during a preview on Wednesday. “The collection is really about the spirit of how to enjoy life, the outdoors and color.”

One of Keaton’s most recent high-profile appearances was in August at the premiere of “Mack & Rita,” which stars Elizabeth Lail, Loretta Devine, Simon Rex and Taylour Paige. On the red carpet Keaton also coordinated a high-neck top with a countryside hat — one of her signature accessories.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

