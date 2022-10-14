Diane Keaton Dons Satin Lapel Tuxedo for Ralph Lauren’s First West Coast Show

Diane Keaton embraced Ralph Lauren‘s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection debut on Thursday in San Marino, California, at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in a high-neck button-down top, tuxedo coat and flare-leg trousers.

Keaton’s top haltered above the waistline within the trouser’s satin overlay. She complemented the classic color combination with a hat and all-black manicure.

Diane Keaton at the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show held at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens on Thursday in San Marino, California. Michael Buckner for WWD

Keaton was amongst the many celebrities who brought their suited style to Ralph Lauren’s harmonious show.

Ralph Lauren’s first runway show on the West Coast showcased his Collection, Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren and children’s lines. Notable guests included Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, John Legend, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine and Robin Wright.

“It’s a beautiful place to express the combination of ruggedness and casualness and elegance,” Lauren said of the location during a preview on Wednesday. “The collection is really about the spirit of how to enjoy life, the outdoors and color.”

One of Keaton’s most recent high-profile appearances was in August at the premiere of “Mack & Rita,” which stars Elizabeth Lail, Loretta Devine, Simon Rex and Taylour Paige. On the red carpet Keaton also coordinated a high-neck top with a countryside hat — one of her signature accessories.