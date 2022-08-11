Diane Keaton Brings Her Signature Style to Red Carpet of ‘Mack & Rita’ Premiere

Diane Keaton had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of her latest movie “Mack & Rita.”

On Wednesday, the award-winning actress, known for her hats and minimalistic style, wore an all-black look that consisted of a black turtleneck and a black pleated midi skirt paired with an oversize black leather waist belt and Mary Jane platform heels by Louis Vuitton. She topped off the look with her glasses and one of her signature black hats.

Keaton is known for styling herself for most events and shows.

Diane Keaton at the Los Angeles premiere of “Mack & Rita.” Gilbert Flores for Variety

At one point during the premiere, she even borrowed one of the photographer’s cameras while walking the carpet.

During the premiere, held at the NeueHouse in Hollywood, the actress was joined by some of her costars, including Elizabeth Lail of Netflix’s hit show “You,” Taylour Paige of “Zola” and Nicole Byer, among others, on the red carpet. The film’s director, Katie Aselton, was also present.

Alex Saks, Wendie Malick, Taylour Paige, Diane Keaton, Elizabeth Lail, Addie Weyrich and Nicole Byer at the Los Angeles premiere of “Mack & Rita.” Gilbert Flores for Variety

“Mack & Rita” follows the story of a 30-year-old homebody named Mack who joins her friends for a bachelorette party in Palm Springs, California, only to literally transform into her older, future self, which happens to be her Aunt Rita at 70 years old. Rita comes into her own, becoming a social media star and sparking a potential romance with Mack’s dog-sitter.

Mack is played by Lail while Rita is played by Keaton.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release starting Aug. 12.