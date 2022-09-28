Diane Kruger Suits Up in Self-Portrait Blazer Dress for Norman Reedus’ Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Diane Kruger made a sharply suited entrance on the red carpet on Tuesday in Los Angeles for her fiancé Norman Reedus’ Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony. She arrived at the celebration in a two-toned ensemble featuring a Self-Portrait houndstooth blazer minidress with exaggerated lapels.

She coordinated with Alaïa mules that incorporated a heart-shaped outline across its vamp and accessorized in gold drop earrings and a Prada handbag. Kruger later took pictures alongside Reedus, his mother and son Mingus.

Diane Kruger attends Norman Reedus’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Sep. 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Earlier this week, she attended the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain, appearing at the Sept. 24 photo call for “Marlowe,” which is set to release in December. Kruger stepped out in an Alexandre Vauthier suit from the design house’s spring 2022 collection, slingback heels and a silver bracelet. Jonathan Huguet styled her look and has worked with Isabelle Huppert, Charlotte Le Bon, Emmanuelle Béart and Juliette Armanet.

The next day for the film’s premiere, Kruger chose Paco Rabanne’s crystal-embellished turtleneck with a dazzling choker necklace and a floral cape skirt. Both pieces were from brand’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

The same week, she wore Alexander McQueen for the Zurich Film Festival premiere, arriving in a one-shoulder bandage top and trousers with a side cape.