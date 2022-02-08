Diane von Furstenberg Will Receive the 2022 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award

Diane von Furstenberg has been named the 2022 recipient of the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award. The designer, who honored the late justice in 2020 with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the DVF Awards, will be presented with the award during a formal ceremony and gala at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., in March.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg represents everything I admire,” said von Furstenberg in an announcement about the award. “She was the embodiment of justice, strength and character. To get an award in her name is a great honor.”

The RBG Award was established in collaboration with the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation in 2020 to recognize the service of exceptional women. Von Furstenberg is joining an elite list: the inaugural recipient was Agnus Gund, who was followed by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2021.

The award’s five-person voting council includes Ronald Lauder and former PepsiCo chief executive officer Indra Nooyi, and the nominating committee includes Adrienne Arsht, Martha Minow, Lionel Richie, James Rothschild and Martha Stewart. The Opperman Foundation also sponsors the Edward J. Devitt Distinguished Service to Justice Award.