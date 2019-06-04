After 13 years as chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Diane von Furstenberg has made her final remarks leading the organization.

The designer made her last speech as chairman on Monday night at the CFDA Fashion Awards, officially passing the torch to Tom Ford, who was named as her successor last month.

Known for her famous quips on fashion, von Furstenberg started off her speech by explaining the power of fashion design. “Fashion is glamorous,” she said. “Fashion is mysterious. Fashion is the reflection of the moment. Designers are magicians. They create shapes, launch colors, define a silhouette, a body language. They invent a new way of expressing the zeitgeist.”

For the designer, creating a family was one of her main goals as chairman of the CFDA. “My first goal was to turn [the CFDA] into a family,” she said. “A place we could share our goals, our frustrations, our dreams…make it an inclusive family, to support one another and use our being together as leverage, to be stronger and more powerful.”

She then thanked CFDA chief executive officer Steven Kolb, and other members of the organization before congratulating Ford on taking over her position. “In fashion, it’s all about making a glamorous entrance,” she said. “But beautiful exits are very important, too. I could not have wished for a better exit and more glamorous upgrade and better successor than Tom.”

