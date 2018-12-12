STAR SEARCH: Diane von Furstenberg arrived at her holiday party in New York on Tuesday night hoisting a burning object — apropos given her fund-raising role for the new Statue of Liberty Museum, and the liberty theme of her summer collection.

The object was, in fact, a roll of smudging sage that she used to perfume her flagship Meatpacking boutique, and a new, adjacent 600-square-foot room she christened as an “interactive, experiential” gallery celebrating zodiac signs. Visitors can take in — i.e. take selfies for Instagram — Konstantin Kakanias artworks on the walls and thousands of Swarovski crystals dangling from the ceiling. They can also park themselves on a sparkling crescent moon propped in one corner, as Glamour’s Samantha Barry did upon arrival. The “celestial” experience is to run through February, with a new decor and activations unveiled every two months.

There’s an exit into the retail store, which stocks zodiac gifts, stickers and postcards as mementos. Setting the sage aside, von Furstenberg toted a camera through the crowd and snapped photos of guests next to their birth signs. Revelers include Fran Lebowitz, Andy Cohen, Sofia Sanchez de Betak and magician David Blaine.